Biz buzz: Hausrath elected to Land Trust board of trustees

Land Trust of Napa County announced that Les Hausrath recently joined its board of trustees.

Hausrath is a senior partner with Wendel, Rosen LLP in Oakland, where he specializes in real estate, eminent domain and land use law. He graduated with honors and Phi Beta Kappa from UC Berkeley, and received his law degree from Berkeley Law (formerly Boalt Hall), starting his law career with the legal aid society. Hausrath joined Wendel, Rosen in 1981.

“I am very excited to continue supporting the Land Trust as a Board member, where I can put my experience in land use, easement and real property law to good use in furthering the organization’s important conservation goals and mission,” said Hausrath.

Hausrath's connection to Napa Valley originated through his wife, Linda, a Napa native. Frequent visits to Napa led to the purchase of a second home in 1997, and also the family home in downtown Napa where her father was born.