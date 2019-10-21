{{featured_button_text}}

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys named Napa and California family law attorney Amber Hayes to its "2019 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction" list. 

The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state. 

"We congratulate Amber Hayes on this achievement," said a news release. 

Hayes can be reached at 707-690-5020. Her office is located at 1125 Jefferson St. in Napa. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.