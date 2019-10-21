The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys named Napa and California family law attorney Amber Hayes to its "2019 10 Best Family Law Attorney for Client Satisfaction" list.
The American Institute of Family Law Attorneys is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 Family Law Attorneys in each state.
"We congratulate Amber Hayes on this achievement," said a news release.
Hayes can be reached at 707-690-5020. Her office is located at 1125 Jefferson St. in Napa.