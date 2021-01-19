Biz Buzz: Hays of The Halle Group completes training in virtual facilitation and neuroscientific coaching methods

Biz Buzz grapes
Submitted art
The Halle Group announced that owner Carrie Hays recently added to her facilitation and leadership coaching skills by completing "extensive training in conducting impactful virtual meetings and using neuroscientific coaching methods to help leaders make lasting change," said a news release.
“So many people are working remotely now and virtual burn-out is a problem. I’m excited to share my knowledge to help leaders create virtual meetings that are engaging, creative and even fun,” said Hays.
Known for her expertise in leadership and team effectiveness coaching, meeting facilitation, and strategic planning, Hays helps individuals and teams fundamentally shift the way they think and communicate by combining coaching methods with neuroscience, said the release.
The Halle Group is based in Yountville.
WATCH NOW: View this amazing butterfly jungle Photos: check out Napa's most expensive home sold in December
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
1040 Borrette Lane
This Napa home, located at 1040 Borrette Lane in Browns Valley, was the most expensive home sold in the city in December. It sold for $2,995,000. Source: Jill Levy, Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.
Frank Deras photo
Steve Hendrickson was a four-year varsity football standout for Napa High who also played for Cal and reached Super Bowls with the San Francis…
Downtown Napa was a different place in the early 1970s before the city’s urban renewal program swung into high gear and the county cleared a s…
A 3-acre Yountville parcel, best known as the home to the French Laundry culinary garden, has sold for $9 million.
ABC bakery in downtown Napa has closed.
California's latest population report shows Napa County continues to leak residents.
Napa County residents will be vaccinated in various stages dictated by their occupation, health and age, among other considerations.
Philip Tessier of PRESS restaurant in St. Helena was a catalyst for a community effort to feed people harmed economically by the pandemic.
Fumé Bistro’s owner Terry Letson announced the switch to carry-out service in a letter posted to Facebook.
Napa’s police chief resigns, after less than three years on the job, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.
COMMENTARY: On a Saturday outing, Kevin Courtney found himself in a town he hardly recognized anymore.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or
jhuffman@napanews.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.