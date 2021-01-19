 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: Hays of The Halle Group completes training in virtual facilitation and neuroscientific coaching methods

Biz Buzz: Hays of The Halle Group completes training in virtual facilitation and neuroscientific coaching methods

The Halle Group announced that owner Carrie Hays recently added to her facilitation and leadership coaching skills by completing "extensive training in conducting impactful virtual meetings and using neuroscientific coaching methods to help leaders make lasting change," said a news release. 

“So many people are working remotely now and virtual burn-out is a problem. I’m excited to share my knowledge to help leaders create virtual meetings that are engaging, creative and even fun,” said Hays.

Known for her expertise in leadership and team effectiveness coaching, meeting facilitation, and strategic planning, Hays helps individuals and teams fundamentally shift the way they think and communicate by combining coaching methods with neuroscience, said the release. 

The Halle Group is based in Yountville.

Info: thehallegroup.com

