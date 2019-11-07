{{featured_button_text}}

John Heflebower of Merrill’s Napa office has earned the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) credential offered through the National Association of Plan Advisors, an affiliate organization of the American Retirement Association.

“We are proud to congratulate John on earning the CPFA credential,” said Jay O’Neil, managing director.

Heflebower, a resident of St. Helena, received a bachelor’s degree from Ripon College and joined Merrill in 1989.

He is located in the Napa Merrill office at 700 Main St., #200 and can be reached at 707-254-4601 or fa.ml.com/california/napa/john-heflebower.

