You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Biz Buzz: Heitz Cellar to donate $10,000 in beef to local charities
Biz Buzz

Biz Buzz: Heitz Cellar to donate $10,000 in beef to local charities

{{featured_button_text}}
Heitz donation

St. Helena’s Heitz Cellar will donate $10,000 worth of beef to local charities for families in need. 

To provide relief to residents during the coronavirus pandemic, St. Helena’s Heitz Cellar will donate $10,000 worth of beef to local charities for families in need, a news release announced.

Heitz Cellar also announced it is paying 100% of all employee salaries during the mandated business closure period.

Heitz Cellar President and CEO Carlton McCoy, MS, pledged to continue to compensate all 40 employees, while complying with government mandates to shutter the winery and tasting room indefinitely.

“There are many families in Northern California who are not in the financial position to weather this tremendous storm. Supporting our employees during this difficult time wasn’t a question, and we felt it was our duty to continue being a leader in Napa Valley and to be an example of how our community takes care of its members,” said McCoy.

To support the community, Heitz has joined forces with relief groups Abode Service Napa, the Table Napa and the Salvation Army to donate 500 pounds of beef from Angus cattle from their biodynamic farm.

Two years ago, Heitz converted 500 acres of planted vineyard to breed cattle that assist in their biodynamic preparations and to supply local restaurants.

“In these perilous times, we feel extremely fortunate to prove to our community that Heitz Cellar does not exist simply to produce and sell great wine, but to continue to offer what we believe defines genuine hospitality: selflessness, generosity and humanity,” said McCoy.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News