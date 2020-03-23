Biz Buzz: Heitz Cellar to donate $10,000 in beef to local charities

To provide relief to residents during the coronavirus pandemic, St. Helena’s Heitz Cellar will donate $10,000 worth of beef to local charities for families in need, a news release announced.
Heitz Cellar also announced it is paying 100% of all employee salaries during the mandated business closure period.
Heitz Cellar President and CEO Carlton McCoy, MS, pledged to continue to compensate all 40 employees, while complying with government mandates to shutter the winery and tasting room indefinitely.
“There are many families in Northern California who are not in the financial position to weather this tremendous storm. Supporting our employees during this difficult time wasn’t a question, and we felt it was our duty to continue being a leader in Napa Valley and to be an example of how our community takes care of its members,” said McCoy.
To support the community, Heitz has joined forces with relief groups Abode Service Napa, the Table Napa and the Salvation Army to donate 500 pounds of beef from Angus cattle from their biodynamic farm.
Two years ago, Heitz converted 500 acres of planted vineyard to breed cattle that assist in their biodynamic preparations and to supply local restaurants.
“In these perilous times, we feel extremely fortunate to prove to our community that Heitz Cellar does not exist simply to produce and sell great wine, but to continue to offer what we believe defines genuine hospitality: selflessness, generosity and humanity,” said McCoy.
