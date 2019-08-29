HerbaBuena, a California ‘conscious cannabis’ retailer based in Napa, now offers statewide delivery service, including same-day delivery throughout Napa.
Founder and CEO Alicia Rose created HerbaBuena in 2015 "to set a new standard of purity, quality and sophistication for cannabis," said a news release.
HerbaBuena offers same-day delivery in Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties, as well as twice per week delivery throughout the Bay Area, Sacramento, Los Angeles and San Diego metropolitan regions, said the release.
Info: HerbaBuena.com