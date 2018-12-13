Mike Holden joined Groth Vineyards & Winery as chief sales and marketing officer.
Holden was most recently chief sales officer at Huneeus Vintners and prior to that he held similar leadership roles at Treasury Wine Estates, Francis Ford Coppola and Diageo, among others.
"I am excited to be joining such a distinguished family," and operation, said Holden.
The placement of Holden was made in concert with The Cypress Group of St. Helena, which specializes in executive placements in the wine industry.
Info: grothwines.com, cypress-grp.com