The Holistic Chamber of Commerce announced that local holistic leaders have started a Napa chapter of the Holistic Chamber of Commerce.
The Holistic Chamber of Commerce is an international organization that serves as a bridge bringing consumers together with holistic and eco-friendly options, said a news release.
“Napa Valley is a perfect place for a Holistic Chamber of Commerce chapter," said Gary Stamper, chapter president.
"We have a community that really values holistic products and services. It’s time for us to come together and show the standard of integrity and professionalism we bring to the work we do," he said.
Stamper is the owner of "Old Dog New Tricks," an integral life coaching business supporting men in finding meaning and purpose after they retire.
Pre-launch meetings of the new chapter are scheduled for June 11 and July 9.
Info: 206-779-5870, HolisticChamberOfCommerce.com/Napa