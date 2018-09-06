Home Instead Senior Care, a provider of in-home care services, announced it opened a new satellite office in Napa on Sept. 4.
The sub-office opened at the Redwood Retirement Residence at 2350 Redwood Road.
The new office helps Home Instead Senior Care franchise owner Jaime Peñaherrera "continue to fulfill his mission of helping seniors remain independent and in their homes for as long as possible," said a news release.
“We’re happy to bring our experience of in-home care to the Redwood Retirement Residence,” Peñaherrera said.
Peñaherrera also owns the Home Instead Senior Care office serving Napa and Solano Counties. The new site will be open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., but CAREGivers are available to support 24 hours a day.
The satellite office will be hosting an educational series on Thursday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Redwood Retirement Residence. The event is open to the public and will touch on important topics relevant to senior care, said a news release.
Info: 707-552-2266, homeinstead.com/521.