Home Instead Senior Care recently hosted its ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program in Napa. The nationwide program that provides gifts and companionship to seniors.
Four Be a Santa to a Senior trees were placed throughout the Napa area and residents generously donated socks, blankets, toiletries, nonperishable food items and other requested items. Overall, 730 gifts were collected for 365 area seniors.
"We are grateful to all our volunteers and donors who helped brighten a senior’s holiday this year," said a news release.
Community partners included Pathfinders Youth Group, CVS Pharmacies, The Doctors Company, Kaiser Permanente and Naked Wines.
Info: BeaSantatoaSenior.com, 707-552-2266