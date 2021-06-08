 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: House of Saka names Silverstein to key role

Biz buzz: House of Saka names Silverstein to key role

House of Saka, Inc., producer of alcohol-free, cannabis-infused beverages made from select vineyards within the Napa Valley appellation, announced the addition of Aaron Silverstein to the role of Vice President of Production and Business Development.

“I’ve always been enamored with the House of Saka brand,” says Silverstein, “joining House of Saka feels more like going home than starting a new position.”

Prior to joining House of Saka, Silverstein was the Managing Director at non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer BevZero. 

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Aaron to the House of Saka team,” says House of Saka, Inc. CEO, Tracey Mason. 

Based in Napa Valley, the House of Saka creates and manufactures infused luxury products targeting the female consumer. 

Info: houseofsaka.com

A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa. Called B12 LOVE, the “natural medi-spa” offers nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and nourish your life,” said the company.
Pros and cons of cryptocurrency rewards credit cards

