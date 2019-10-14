Vinventions, a wine closure solutions company, announced that Don J. Huffman has been promoted to director of sales and wine quality.
Huffman has worked with Vinventions company Nomacorc since 2004 and has been a full-time employee for six years, a news release stated.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Huffman lives in Napa. Vinventions has offices globally. Its U.S. headquarters are located in North Carolina. Locally, the company has an office in Sonoma.
Info: vinventions.com