Try 1 month for 99¢
Napa Logistics Park Building 1 2017
Buy Now

Building 1 at Napa Logistics Park was modified in 2017 to accommodate its first tenant, IKEA, which now uses the site as a distribution center for online sales.

 Noel Brinkerhoff, Eagle file photo

The building housing the Napa IKEA warehouse was recently sold for $91 million. 

The seller was DWF IV Napa Logistics Center LLC. The buyer is RAR2 - Napa Logistics Park LLC.

The building, located at 1 Middleton Way in American Canyon, is approximately 644,000 square feet. 

Known as Napa Logistics Park, the complex also includes other warehouse buildings.

IKEA uses the site as a distribution center. It employs an estimated 200 people. 

Brooks Pedder of Cushman Wakefield represented the seller.

Info: napalogisticspark.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0