{{featured_button_text}}
In-Shape Health Club

One of the workout areas at In-Shape Health Club in Napa.

 Register file photo

In-Shape Health Clubs announced its goal to raise $185,000 this October in its annual In-Shape Fights Cancer campaign. If In-Shape reaches this goal, it will have raised $500,000 for local chapters of the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Hospital in just five years, said a news release. 

This year, in addition to participating in a group fitness or bootcamp fitness session, In-Shape is raising money through its mobile app. The biggest contributor to the campaign is the sale of paper kettlebells for $2, $5 and $10.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Coloring cards are sold for $1 with all proceeds being donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In-Shape will donate $1 for every new member who joins in October and will donate 20 percent of the sale from every Fight Cancer retail item sold. In social media, In-Shape will donate $1 for every post with #InShapeFightsCancer on Facebook and Instagram.

Info: inshape.com/fightcancer 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags