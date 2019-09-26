In-Shape Health Clubs announced its goal to raise $185,000 this October in its annual In-Shape Fights Cancer campaign. If In-Shape reaches this goal, it will have raised $500,000 for local chapters of the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Hospital in just five years, said a news release.
This year, in addition to participating in a group fitness or bootcamp fitness session, In-Shape is raising money through its mobile app. The biggest contributor to the campaign is the sale of paper kettlebells for $2, $5 and $10.
Coloring cards are sold for $1 with all proceeds being donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. In-Shape will donate $1 for every new member who joins in October and will donate 20 percent of the sale from every Fight Cancer retail item sold. In social media, In-Shape will donate $1 for every post with #InShapeFightsCancer on Facebook and Instagram.
Info: inshape.com/fightcancer