Biz buzz: Intertwine Group launches wine & spirits industry recruiting firm

Intertwine Group, LLC announced the launch of its wine and spirits industry-specific recruiting firm providing staffing experience for clients and candidates, said a news release.

“At Intertwine Group, we understand that a relationship is more important than a placement. We spend time thoroughly vetting each candidate to ensure we are connecting them to clients who are looking for the right person when they need them, while simultaneously connecting the candidates to a place they can call home,” said Neil Solari, President and CEO.

Solari brings decades of entrepreneurial business building experience to Intertwine, said the release.

His family’s winery, Larkmead, comprised the Big Four of Napa wineries at a time when Napa Valley was just beginning its climb to global fame. Solari began his career with Weyerhaeuser Realty Investors. He served for a number of years as an executive at Robert Half International. He ultimately became Vice President at recruiting firm Nelson and Associates and was Vice President/Global Talent Acquisition and Development at PRO Unlimited before founding Intertwine Group, LLC in 2021.