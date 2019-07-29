Jackson Family Wines will partner with Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD) to prepare emergency kits for local distribution.
As part of the company’s annual global sales meeting, to be held in Napa this year, more than 200 members of the sales team and members of the Jackson family will gather on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the family’s Oakville Winery to assemble 200 emergency kits.
The emergency kits will be donated to COAD, the local collective of nonprofit organizations formed following the 2014 South Napa Earthquake and 2015 Lake County fire and Calistoga sheltering response.
The goal of COAD is to improve community resilience and effectively use vital resources to help residents prepare and recover from a disaster.
Info: napavalleycoad.org