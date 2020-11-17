Biz buzz: ﻿Jacobson joins Jacobson Wealth Management

Jacobson Wealth Management announced the addition of another advisor to its Napa team.

Remy Jacobson is an investment advisor representative and registered representative who is completing his bachelor’s degree in finance. Jacobson became securities licensed just prior to his 19th birthday, putting him among the youngest financial advisors in the country, said a news release.

Jacobson is a Napa native and graduated from Napa High School.

He is the son of Rich Jacobson of Jacobson Wealth Management.

Watch now: No need to cancel Thanksgiving, but play it safe

Photos: Check out Faces and Places: see anyone you know?