Biz buzz: Jacobson Wealth Management of Napa wins award

Jacobson Wealth Management (JWM) of Napa announced that it is the recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Office Award from broker-dealer and registered investment advisor, United Planners Financial Services.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
This award is given annually to offices that achieve outstanding levels of success in their business practices and client relationships. This is the fourth consecutive year that JWM has been so honored, said a news release.
Info: 707-224-7424, info@jacobsonwealth.com
VIDEO: GO INSIDE THIS TIKI BAR, NOW UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN DOWNTOWN NAPA
PHOTOS: GO INSIDE NAPA'S NEW TIKI BAR.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
CalVet, which runs the home, declined to say whether security had been heightened since 2018. Some officials say additional security isn't nee…
An unassuming plant has produced a giant stalk for the first time in over 20 years in a Napa yard. What do you make of it?
This retro midcentury modern style can be found in neighborhoods around town. What was old is now cool.
Three of Brandan Nylander's relatives filed suit March 15 in connection with his death following an April 2020 vehicle pursuit.
Disagreement over extending a 120-day pay-raise requirement beyond supermarket workers puts an ordinance on hold, at least for now.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is now open in downtown Napa.
In March of 2020, the daily lives of Napa County's health care providers changed dramatically. A year into the pandemic, they reflect on the m…
A Harley-Davidson restored by the late Jack Christianson was stolen in 2018. Over the last few weeks, St. Helena recovered it and returned it …
COMMENTARY: Kevin Courtney: You hear stories. Now I was going to find out for myself.