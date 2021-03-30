 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Jacobson Wealth Management of Napa wins award

Jacobson Wealth Management (JWM) of Napa announced that it is the recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Office Award from broker-dealer and registered investment advisor, United Planners Financial Services.

This award is given annually to offices that achieve outstanding levels of success in their business practices and client relationships. This is the fourth consecutive year that JWM has been so honored, said a news release. 

Info: 707-224-7424,  info@jacobsonwealth.com

