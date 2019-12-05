Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch (JARR) has partnered with Syar Industries, Inc. to implement land infrastructure improvements on JARR’s Carneros property, bringing enhanced environmental, health, and safety measures to the animals and humans onsite, said a news release.
With the implementation of gravel and dirt donated from Syar, trucking provided by Chavez Trucking, and use of geo fabric and cells, JARR will benefit from effective drainage and groundwater recharge while avoiding erosion and surface runoff during the winter months, thus keeping the animals and the humans there safer. These changes ensure a lower carbon footprint as well, the release stated.
“Today’s announcement further demonstrates our commitment to the animals, humans, and the planet by continuing to build out the best possible facility for offering animal education and solution-based programming for our community and beyond,” said Monica Stevens, Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch co-founder and CEO.
Syar is one of Northern California’s largest producers and suppliers of aggregate rock products, asphalt paving materials and readymix concrete from its production facilities in Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.
“Syar is thrilled to provide critical assistance to JARR and the community,” said Susan Syar.