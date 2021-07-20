 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Jameson Humane to benefit from Pet Food Express campaign

Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch

Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch housekeeper Sarai Judge pets Sasha in the cat room at the 4.5-acre property on Cuttings Wharf Road the group purchased in April.

 J.L. Sousa, Register

Pet Food Express is now hosting its annual Fill the Food Bank campaign to help struggling Californians care for their beloved dogs.

Jameson Humane will benefit from the campaign. Jameson Humane is a no-kill rescue and sanctuary in the Napa Valley for homeless companion and farm animals.

Fill the Food Bank highlights:

• Pet Food Express will collect monetary donations in its 64 California stores and online.

• A $10 donation gifts a 5-pound bag of FirstMate dog food to a pet family in need.

• 100% of the funds donated will be used to purchase and distribute 5-pound bags of nutrient-rich, FirstMate dog food.

The campaign ends Aug. 1.

Info: petfood.express/fillthefoodbank

