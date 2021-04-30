Biz buzz: Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Napa

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs will open a location at Napa's Nob Hill Plaza.

An opening date was not provided but signage has been installed. The cafe will be located at the former Papyrus store at 627 Trancas St.

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has 2,000 restaurants open and under development nationwide, said a news release.

Jersey Mike’s was named the country’s Fastest-growing Sandwich Chain in the 2019 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 200, and #1 Most Admired Fast-casual Brand in QSR’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards.