 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Napa

Biz buzz: Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Napa

{{featured_button_text}}
Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to the Nob Hill Plaza. 

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs will open a location at Napa's Nob Hill Plaza.

An opening date was not provided but signage has been installed. The cafe will be located at the former Papyrus store at 627 Trancas St.

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has 2,000 restaurants open and under development nationwide, said a news release.

Jersey Mike’s was named the country’s Fastest-growing Sandwich Chain in the 2019 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 200, and #1 Most Admired Fast-casual Brand in QSR’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards.

Info: jerseymikes.com

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Napans might be surprised to see the Wine Train rolling again through the valley. Here's the footage of one recent sighting.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 14: What could the President's affordable housing plan mean for you and your family?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News