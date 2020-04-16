Biz buzz: Jezycki of Engel & Voelkers Napa Valley earns endorsement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stefan Jezycki, CRS, SRES, CLHMS, a real estate agent with North Bay Association of Realtors, has earned the Commitment to Excellence endorsement from the National Association of Realtors.

The endorsement goes to Realtors who have demonstrated knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice, said a news release.

"This program sets the standard for what it means to be a professional in the real estate brokerage business."

"I love what I do and take this role very seriously," said Jezycki. "I have taken another big step in increasing my commitment to my practice, personally and professionally.”