JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $110 million in acquisition financing on behalf of Boardwalk Investments Group for a 12-property portfolio of primarily Class A anchored and high street retail property in Yountville, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and Corona Del Mar, Calif.
JLL placed the loan with H.I.G. Realty Partners.
Key assets within the portfolio include the Restoration Hardware Yountville fine dining retail asset located at 6725 Washington Street in Yountville.
“Boardwalk Investments Group is excited to announce two strategic Class A retail acquisitions in Napa and Laguna Beach, as well as refinance a portion of our portfolio,” said Tom Lam, managing director of Boardwalk.
“Both JLL Capital Markets and H.I.G. provided best-in-class execution and we’re positioned to continue to scale our platform and pursue trophy-quality assets across coastal California.”
The property home to Yountville’s Restoration Hardware was sold on Oct. 23 for an estimated $23.5 million, according to county deed records.