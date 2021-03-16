Biz buzz: JLL to lead sales and marketing at Napa Vault

JLL announced that it will serve as the sales representative for Napa Vault, a collection of 124 luxury storage condominiums in 11 buildings in Napa.

JLL’s Matt Bracco, Laura Duffy, and Chris Neeb are leading the sale of individual condominiums on behalf of the developer, Storage Tech Inc., said a news release.

Located at 1055 Soscol Ferry Road, the property is situated approximately 2 miles from the Napa County Airport, 6 miles from downtown Napa and 18 miles from the Sonoma Raceway – a perk for car enthusiasts.

Construction has already begun on Phase 1 of the project, with the initial 43 units slated for delivery in August.

Info: 707 385 5658, sales@napavault.com.

