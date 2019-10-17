{{featured_button_text}}

Land Trust of Napa County announced that Jason Johnson recently joined its board of trustees.

Johnson is a technology entrepreneur and founder and CEO of August Home, a smart home lock system that provides keyless access and digital monitoring for home delivery.

“As a longtime Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur who recently moved to Napa, I look forward to using my skills to help more people learn about the benefits of land conservation," said Johnson.

Since 2011, Johnson has been the managing partner of Founders Den, a San Francisco technology incubator that’s been home to startups such as Skipflag, Outbound.io and Kaggle. Johnson is also the founder of the Internet of Things Consortium, a business development association for the Internet of Things ecosystem.

Prior to August Home, Johnson co-founded the mobile security company AirCover as well as the e-book software startup BookShout! and was featured in the Amazon Studios documentary “This is What We Make."

Info: napalandtrust.org, 707-252-3270

