JPMorgan Chase announced a commitment of $2 million to support communities impacted by wildfires in California.

“We know the path to recovery will be long and difficult for those affected by the devastating fires,” said Peter Engel, vice chairman of investment banking at J.P. Morgan. 

To support resilience and relief efforts for the communities affected by the fires, the firm is making an initial commitment of $1 million to the state, including to the Community Foundation of Sonoma County and the California Community Foundation, serving Southern California. JPMorgan Chase will also match employee donations to these organizations.

In addition, to help strengthen and improve the resilience of California’s communities, Chase is making a $1 million philanthropic investment to support the California Resilience Challenge and Outsmart Disaster. 

