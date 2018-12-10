JS Design + Build of Napa announced that it will contribute and match donations up to $5,000 for the victims of the Camp Fire.
“Our team at JSDB wants to help those affected by the Camp Fire," said owner Judy Schindler.
Partnering with Bidwell Presbyterian Church in Chico, the Napa company is collecting cash cards in any denomination. Send them to JS Design+Build, 1878 El Centro Ave., Napa, CA 94558. Donations will be submitted to Bidwell Presbyterian Church. Deadline is Dec. 31.
Info: jsdesignbuild.com