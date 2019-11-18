{{featured_button_text}}

JS Design + Build, Inc. announced that Colleen Church has joined its Napa-based team in the position of senior designer.

Church immersed herself in art, architecture and European culture at a young age, while living in Italy for several years, said a news release. 

"Her resume exhibits an impressive career with prior longevity at an esteemed San Francisco design firm," the release stated. 

“We’re thrilled to bring Colleen on board to our growing team. Colleen’s aesthetic and energy will be a great asset with our residential design projects," said JSDB owner and licensed general contractor Judy Schindler.

Info: jsdesignbuild.com, 707-257-2815

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.