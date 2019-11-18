JS Design + Build, Inc. announced that Colleen Church has joined its Napa-based team in the position of senior designer.
Church immersed herself in art, architecture and European culture at a young age, while living in Italy for several years, said a news release.
"Her resume exhibits an impressive career with prior longevity at an esteemed San Francisco design firm," the release stated.
“We’re thrilled to bring Colleen on board to our growing team. Colleen’s aesthetic and energy will be a great asset with our residential design projects," said JSDB owner and licensed general contractor Judy Schindler.
Info: jsdesignbuild.com, 707-257-2815