JS Design + Build, Inc. announced that Gregory A. Walker has joined its Napa-based team as project manager and estimator.

"Walker’s resume exhibits an impressive history in the contracting business with experience managing projects, directing all aspects from design, pre-construction through project completion," said the release. 

He has 20 years of experience.  

“We’re delighted to have found Gregory whose long history and accomplishments in the field bring a lot to JS Design + Build," said JSDB owner and licensed general contractor Judy Schindler. 

Walker is a longtime resident of Napa.

