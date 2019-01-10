JS Design + Build, Inc. announced that Gregory A. Walker has joined its Napa-based team as project manager and estimator.
"Walker’s resume exhibits an impressive history in the contracting business with experience managing projects, directing all aspects from design, pre-construction through project completion," said the release.
He has 20 years of experience.
“We’re delighted to have found Gregory whose long history and accomplishments in the field bring a lot to JS Design + Build," said JSDB owner and licensed general contractor Judy Schindler.
Walker is a longtime resident of Napa.