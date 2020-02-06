{{featured_button_text}}
Kaiser Permanente
More than 400 Kaiser Permanente optical workers in Northern California, including those in Napa, voted to switch their membership to SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW), a union that already represents 57,000 Kaiser Permanente healthcare workers across California, said a news release. 

Workers voting supported joining SEIU-UHW by a vote of 217-150.

The vote applies to workers at 44 facilities in 29 cities in Northern California, including Napa.

Info: seiu-uhw.org

