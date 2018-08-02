First Street Napa, a 325,000-square-foot, mixed-use development in downtown Napa, announced the opening of Kalifornia Jean Bar’s first Bay Area location at 1234 First St.. It is adjacent to the forthcoming Napastäk Napa Valley and the entrance of Archer Hotel Napa.
"Kalifornia Jean Bar features the latest California fashions for men and women, offering the best premium brands for denim, tops and accessories," said a news release.
Kalifornia Jean Bar first opened in 2005 in Reno’s Midtown district.
The Kalifornia Jean Bar at First Street Napa will carry an assortment of brands including Citizens of Humanity, Moussy, Adaptation, Rag & Bone, Goldsign, Paige, Aviator Nation, Spiritual Gangster, Tee Lab, NSF, L’Agence, Xirena and Free City.