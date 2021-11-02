Biz buzz: Kassman receives appellate law specialist certification

Martin Kassman, an attorney in solo practice in Napa, has become a certified specialist in appellate law, said a news release.

Kassman recently received that certification from the State Bar of California's Board of Legal Specialization, after taking a written examination, demonstrating considerable experience in appellate law, meeting continuing education requirements, and permitting the Board to receive evaluations from other attorneys familiar with Kassman's work.

Kassman received his law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. He then practiced law in San Francisco, first as a litigation associate with Cooper, White & Cooper, then as a solo practitioner focusing on appeals. He moved to Napa in 2018.

Kassman represents criminal defendants in their appeals of convictions and sentences in both felony and misdemeanor cases. He represents parties to civil cases (such as defamation, contracts, real property, probate, and civil liberties) who need an appeal after an unsatisfactory outcome at the trial level, or who were victorious at the trial level and now face an opponent’s appeal. Kassman also provides assistance to other attorneys in appeals, trial-level motions, and research.