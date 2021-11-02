 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biz buzz: Kassman receives appellate law specialist certification

Martin Kassman, an attorney in solo practice in Napa, has become a certified specialist in appellate law, said a news release. 

Kassman recently received that certification from the State Bar of California's Board of Legal Specialization, after taking a written examination, demonstrating considerable experience in appellate law, meeting continuing education requirements, and permitting the Board to receive evaluations from other attorneys familiar with Kassman's work.

Kassman received his law degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. He then practiced law in San Francisco, first as a litigation associate with Cooper, White & Cooper, then as a solo practitioner focusing on appeals. He moved to Napa in 2018.

Kassman represents criminal defendants in their appeals of convictions and sentences in both felony and misdemeanor cases. He represents parties to civil cases (such as defamation, contracts, real property, probate, and civil liberties) who need an appeal after an unsatisfactory outcome at the trial level, or who were victorious at the trial level and now face an opponent’s appeal. Kassman also provides assistance to other attorneys in appeals, trial-level motions, and research.

Info: marty@kassman.com, 707-224-1030.

People are also reading…

Meet the new chief executive at Napa's Queen of the Valley medical center: Terry Wooten. He's been with Providence and St. Joseph health for 25 years.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Martin Kassman

Martin Kassman

 Submitted image

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News