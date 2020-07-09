Biz buzz: Kelly creates new mural for First Street Napa

Napa artist Mikey Kelly works on a new mural at First Street Napa. The mural uses what Kelly called a "cipher based" design system. "I selected to use Napa as the keyword and the lines of the mural will be the visual representation of the words 'We Love You' in the shape of a big heart. I thought that with the shelter-at-home order and the environment that we are all living in now that a bit of caring and love is what we all need," said Kelly.