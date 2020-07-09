Biz buzz: Kelly creates new mural for First Street Napa

Biz buzz: Kelly creates new mural for First Street Napa

Napan adds new art to First Street Napa

Napa artist Mikey Kelly works on a new mural recently at First Street Napa. The mural uses what Kelly called a "cipher- based" design system. "I selected to use Napa as the keyword and the lines of the mural will be the visual representation of the words 'We Love You' in the shape of a big heart. I thought that with the shelter-at-home order and the environment that we are all living in now that a bit of caring and love is what we all need," said Kelly. 

 Sarah Anne Risk photo

Napa artist Mikey Kelly works on a new mural at First Street Napa. The mural uses what Kelly called a "cipher based" design system. "I selected to use Napa as the keyword and the lines of the mural will be the visual representation of the words 'We Love You' in the shape of a big heart. I thought that with the shelter-at-home order and the environment that we are all living in now that a bit of caring and love is what we all need," said Kelly.   

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign

