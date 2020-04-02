Biz buzz: Kersten joins Affinity Creative Group on Mare Island

Affinity Creative Group, a collective of strategic and creative experts in branding, packaging design, digital media and retail activation, has added Bob Kersten as executive director of brand strategy.

Prior to joining Affinity, Kersten spent more than a decade with the global brand consulting and design firm, Landor, in their San Francisco office. 

“We are fortunate to have a high caliber individual like Bob join our team,” said John Swain, president and principal of Affinity Creative Group. 

Affinity is located on Mare Island.

Info: AffinityCreative.com, 707-562-2787

