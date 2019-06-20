Earl Knecht, CFP, announced two milestones: his 20-year anniversary as a financial adviser and 20 years with Napa Valley Wealth Management (NVWM).
Knecht began his career with NVWM the day after graduating from college, said a news release.
Today, he is NVWM’s vice president and CFO and a member of the firm’s investment policy committee. He holds a master of science degree in personal financial planning and is a certified financial planner.
“For two decades, I’ve worked with hundreds of clients to plan, build, and preserve their wealth. I truly like helping people, and I’ve greatly enjoyed serving clients, walking with them through life, supporting their goals, and helping make their financial lives continuously more efficient,” Knecht said.