Alpha Omega announced the promotion of Jeff Knowles to Chief Operations Officer (COO). Knowles joined Alpha Omega two years ago.
Knowles becomes the first COO at the winery that celebrates its 13-year anniversary this month. In his new role, he oversees all areas of hospitality, sales, Information Technology, shipping and logistics, maintenance and housekeeping and team services while collaborating with Chief of Production Josh Baker, CFO Chelsea Cameron and Alpha Omega Vintner Michelle Baggett, who heads the marketing division.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity," said Knowles.