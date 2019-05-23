A new beverage could be produced in Napa, but this won’t be wine or spirits.
Brothers Jordan and Ethan Speizer would like to open a kombucha brewery on Action Avenue near downtown Napa.
Kombucha is a fermented beverage similar to beer or wine, said the brothers. It’s made from fermenting tea and sugar and is “lightly alcoholic” or has 1 to 2 percent alcohol by volume.
Due to the alcoholic content, the company is required to register with the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau as a brewery, and the kombucha will be technically considered a beer, said the Speizer’s application.
According to their use permit application, Napa Kombucha Company would use the space at 1735 Action Ave., Suite B, to manufacture the product. There would be no retail sales at that location.
No more than 17,000 gallons of kombucha will be produced at the facility, other documents stated.
The two brothers wrote that they have lived in Napa since ages 5 and 2, and “would love nothing more than to build Napa Kombucha Company into a business that positively impacts the community we grew up in through employing others, giving back, and continuing to grow the reputation of the Napa Valley in the beverage world.”
The city planning department is currently reviewing the application.