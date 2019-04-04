Try 3 months for $3
Kona Ice

On tax day, April 15, Kona Ice Napa will offer free shaved ice during its sixth annual National “Chill Out” Day.

The island-inspired truck will be parked at 2740 Jefferson St. in Napa to hand out free cups of tropical shaved ice from noon to 2 p.m. 

