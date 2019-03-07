Holly Krassner Dawson has been named the public information officer for Napa Valley College.
Krassner Dawson has more than 20 years’ experience working in communications, including with KQED TV and Radio, Diablo Publications, Copia and Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.
Most recently, Krassner Dawson was executive director of Leadership Napa Valley.
For the past 10 years, she has also provided marketing and communications consultation to a number of businesses and nonprofits in the Valley, including Arts Council Napa Valley, city of Napa, and Queen of the Valley Medical Foundation.
