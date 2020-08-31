 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: KVON launches business segment
Biz buzz: KVON launches business segment

KVON, part of Wine Down Media’s radio stations in Napa Valley, announced the launch of Meeting the Challenges of the Moment. It is a business segment designed to offer business owners resources, tools and information, a news release stated. It is sponsored by Rob Ferguson of 707 Embroidery Zone.

Meeting the Challenges of the Moment will air during the morning show, Wine Country Live, hosted by Barry Martin and accompanied by Ferguson, on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7:07 a.m. starting Sept. 2 live on KVON 1440 AM and KVON.com.

Info: challenges@winedownmedia.com

