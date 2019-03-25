Robin Daniel Lail, proprietor of Lail Vineyards, announced that Matthew Perry has been appointed national sales manager.
"A successful sales professional with wine industry experience spanning two decades," Perry will oversee Lail Vineyards’ national sales and distribution, said a news release.
“We are delighted that Matthew has joined our team at Lail Vineyards,” said Lail. “He shares our passion for wine and family and worked for several years in his own family's distribution business."
