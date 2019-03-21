Tracy Lyn Lamb, the award-winning executive director of NEWS, an organization providing domestic violence and sexual abuse services in Napa Valley, has been named the 2019 Muskegon (Michigan) Community College (MCC) Distinguished Alumni Award recipient.
A Muskegon native, Lamb attended MCC from 1979 to 1983, when she graduated with an associate’s degree.
“When I came to MCC I didn’t have a lot of confidence in my academic ability,” Lamb said. “In high school, no one said to me, ‘Tracy, you are college material.’ I didn’t even consider applying to four-year institutions. I was the first in my family to attend college and Muskegon Community College felt like a safe place to start. It turned out to be one of the best decisions of my life.”
After MCC, Lamb earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Western Michigan University.
Lamb has been the executive director of NEWS since 2005.