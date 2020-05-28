Biz buzz: Lambrix achieves 'Top of the Table' qualification

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

George Lambrix, CLU, ChFC of Napa's Silver Leaf Financial Management, has qualified for the “Top of the Table” - "the highest level of recognition in the Million Dollar Roundtable organization" for 2019, said a news release.

This is the 10th time Lambrix has qualified for this achievement.

The “Top of the Table” is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for those most successful in financial services, the release stated.

Lambrix holds a degree in economics from Chico State University as well as the designations of Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) from the American College. A resident of Napa since 1971, Lambrix assists clients in many parts of the United States.