Biz buzz: ﻿Latino Professional Services, Inc. of Napa buys new business home
Biz buzz: ﻿Latino Professional Services, Inc. of Napa buys new business home

Bay Area Development Company announced it completed funding for Latino Professional Services, Inc. in Napa.

The funding allowed the financial services company to purchase a 1,350 square foot building located at 829 Jefferson St. in Napa.

Business owner Patricia Martinez moved to Napa from Mexico in 1986 "and was eager to continue the business career she had established," said a news release.

After earning her accounting degrees, and while raising four small children, she opened Latino Professional Services in 2006. Her home-based company offered tax preparation and bookkeeping services and, by 2016, had grown to the point where Martinez needed to lease space.

Today, the company serves more than 300 clients, both individuals and businesses, in the Napa area and Martinez employs a staff of two. Her offerings have expanded to include payroll services and focus primarily on the Spanish speaking community, said the release. 

As demand for Martinez’s services has increased, her leased location has become inadequate for the growing business. Working with Bank of the West and with Bay Area Development’s Bob Thompson, she was able to secure the funding needed to purchase a building just two miles from her previous location, said the release.

Info: 707-265-0553bayarea504.com

 

