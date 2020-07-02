Biz buzz: Laviolette joins Poppy Bank in Napa

Tina Laviolette, a Napa resident with more than 22 years of banking expertise, has joined Poppy Bank as the new Napa branch manager.

"I am proud to join an institution where the values and integrity displayed by the leadership team are exemplified by all employees -- and the true focus of the company is to connect and engage with the community," said Laviolette.

The bank will be located at 3270 California Blvd., Suite 106, in Napa. It will open by end of the summer or early fall, said a representative.

Info: poppy.bank, 888-636-9994

