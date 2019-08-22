Heidi Charette has been appointed executive director and Karen Orlando has been named membership director for The Watermark at Napa Valley, a luxury senior living community scheduled to open in the summer of 2020 at 4055 Solano Ave. in Napa. The community is located next to Justin-Siena high school.
Charette, whose senior living management career spans two decades, was most recently executive director for Solstice Senior Living in Santa Rosa.
Orlando, who previously served as senior sales director for Santa Rosa’s Spring Lake Village, brings seven years of senior living experience to her position.
The community’s leasing gallery is now open at 2999 Solano Ave.
Info: 707-345-1480