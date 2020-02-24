Biz Buzz: Leadership Napa Valley opens application period

You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz

Leadership Napa Valley logo

Applications for Leadership Napa Valley Class 34 are being accepted, said a news release.

“The program is focused on strengthening our community by developing, involving, inspiring and informing current and future leaders in Napa County,” said a news release.

Class 34 will meet a total of 14 days from September 2020 to May 2021 to learn about tourism, agriculture, criminal justice, business, government, human services, education, the arts and more.

Prospective participants are invited to attend an informational meeting:

  • Thursday, Feb. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m., BANK Café and Bar, Westin Hotel, 1314 McKinstry St., Napa.
  • Wednesday, March 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Schramsberg Vineyards,1400 Schramsberg Road, Calistoga.

RSVP to info@leadershipnapavalley.org. Applications for Class 34 are due by March 31.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

