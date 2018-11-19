Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Napa Valley Register and a provider of news, information and advertising in 49 markets nationwide, announced that the company has repaid, in full, the $250 million 1st Lien Term Loan issued in March 2014. The repayment comes nearly five months ahead of the March 31, 2019 maturity date.
“Early payment of our 1st Lien Term Loan is a testament to our strong performance and substantial cash flows,” said Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Timothy Millage. “We have been, and will continue to be, committed to aggressively reducing debt."
Info: lee.net