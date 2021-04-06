Biz buzz: Lee Enterprises announces growth strategy

Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Valley Register and "a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets," provided an update on its digital transformation and growth strategy.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“With strong momentum, including the completion of a compelling transaction with Berkshire Hathaway in fiscal 2020, Lee is accelerating our transformation as a top digital news and information provider,” said Kevin Mowbray, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

“Today, Lee is the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and we are building on our bold course for our digital future as we enter our next chapter. We will be guided by a multi-year strategy that leverages our attractive market position, enhanced balance sheet, well-established digital infrastructure, and talented team. As we execute, Lee will expand our subscriber base, grow our base of annualized recurring revenue, drive new revenue streams with enhanced capabilities for advertisers, and create value for shareholders.”