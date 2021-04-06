Biz buzz: Lee Enterprises announces growth strategy

Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Valley Register and "a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets," provided an update on its digital transformation and growth strategy.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“With strong momentum, including the completion of a compelling transaction with Berkshire Hathaway in fiscal 2020, Lee is accelerating our transformation as a top digital news and information provider,” said Kevin Mowbray, President, and Chief Executive Officer.
“Today, Lee is the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and we are building on our bold course for our digital future as we enter our next chapter. We will be guided by a multi-year strategy that leverages our attractive market position, enhanced balance sheet, well-established digital infrastructure, and talented team. As we execute, Lee will expand our subscriber base, grow our base of annualized recurring revenue, drive new revenue streams with enhanced capabilities for advertisers, and create value for shareholders.”
“Lee has already made significant progress on our plan,” Mowbray added. “In addition to driving significant sequential revenue improvement and delivering industry-leading digital subscriber growth of more than 69% in each of the last five quarters, Lee has also made significant investments in talent and technology to realize our digital future. We are launching new niche content platforms and have begun piloting cutting-edge dynamic metering technology to drive subscription conversion. We also established a centralized, efficient model for our Amplified Digital Agency, launched our custom content division Brand Avenue Studios, and continued to expand our sales organization to more than 900 sellers focused on driving revenue from new e-commerce and first-party data sales strategies.”
Lee announced it intends to transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Lee shares are expected to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on April 19, 2021, with the common stock continuing to trade under the symbol “LEE.”
Info: lee.net
WATCH NOW: GO BEHIND THE SCENES WITH LIONS AND MORE AT SIX FLAGS
Cain, an African lion at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Six Flags dolphins
Lu the macaw and Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Director of Animal Care Dianne Cameron
A group of lions at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Dolphins at Six Flags
African lion at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
An African lion at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
Lions at Six Flags
Six Flags lions
Six Flags Macaw
Six Flags in Vallejo
Six Flags Vallejo
Six Flags Medusa roller coaster
Two lions at Six Flags
Lion at Six Flags
Lion at Six Flags
Dolphins at Six Flags
Dolphins at Six Flags in Vallejo
Six Flags
Six Flags
Lion at Six Flags
A lion at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo
Lion safety sign at Six Flags
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
In March of 2020, the daily lives of Napa County's health care providers changed dramatically. A year into the pandemic, they reflect on the m…
A Harley-Davidson restored by the late Jack Christianson was stolen in 2018. Over the last few weeks, St. Helena recovered it and returned it …
CalVet, which runs the home, declined to say whether security had been heightened since 2018. Some officials say additional security isn't nee…
An unassuming plant has produced a giant stalk for the first time in over 20 years in a Napa yard. What do you make of it?
Three of Brandan Nylander's relatives filed suit March 15 in connection with his death following an April 2020 vehicle pursuit.
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
Abide Medical Cannabis Dispensary is now open in downtown Napa.
Disagreement over extending a 120-day pay-raise requirement beyond supermarket workers puts an ordinance on hold, at least for now.
This retro midcentury modern style can be found in neighborhoods around town. What was old is now cool.
COMMENTARY: Kevin Courtney: You hear stories. Now I was going to find out for myself.