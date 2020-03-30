Biz Buzz: Lee Enterprises launches Health Bright Marketing, a full-service healthcare marketing company

Lee Enterprises, Inc., a provider of news, information and digital and print marketing solutions to 77 markets in 26 states, announced the launch of Health Bright Marketing, Inc., a full-service marketing company that specializes in meeting "the unique challenges faced by today’s healthcare organizations."

“Health Bright is equipped to provide broad-reaching, impactful marketing solutions to healthcare organizations of all sizes,” said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising.

“Our local markets now have access to more comprehensive products and services, along with a very high level of expertise in healthcare, which will allow us to capture a greater share of revenue in a growing industry.”

The company also announced that it has named Mark McDowell vice president of Health Bright Marketing, Farris said.

McDowell brings more than 20 years of healthcare marketing experience to this role, including executive leadership positions at some of the nation's largest and most-respected healthcare companies and advertising agencies, including Henry Ford Health System, Ascension Health and Tenet Healthcare.